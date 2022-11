Tokayev pays working visit to Yerevan

23 November 2022, 14:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Yerevan for a working visit, Armenia, Akorda press office reports via Telegram.

The President will attend a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council which will be held as per the Organization's approved schedule.

Photo: t.me/bort_01