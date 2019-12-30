Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev, Pashinyan eye deeper Kazakh-Armenian ties

    30 December 2019, 20:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held telephone talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The sides discussed the state and prospects of further deepening of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation both in bilateral format and in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

    Armenian Prime Minister congratulated President Tokayev on the upcoming New Year. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, wished Nikol Pashinyan great success in the state activities and to the friendly people of Armenia – wellbeing and prosperity.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Armenia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region