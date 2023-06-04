Go to the main site
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan

    4 June 2023, 09:40

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Külliye Presidential Complex.

    In his speech, the Turkish President expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh Head of State for his participation in the ceremony.

    Over 90 delegations, including over 40 heads of state, government, and parliament, as well as international organizations, joined the ceremony.

