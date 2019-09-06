Go to the main site
    Tokayev: Parliament to play important role in political system

    6 September 2019, 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that Kazakhstan should remain the country with the presidential system of government. However, he also insists that the Parliament should play an important role in the political system, Kazinform reports.

    While chairing the first session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev emphasized the need to go on with the modernization of the political system.

    At the session, the President noted that it is impossible to carry out economic reforms without transformation of the social and political life in the country.

    «I am confident that Kazakhstan should remain the country with the presidential form of government. However, the Parliament is set to play an important role in the political system,» Tokayev added.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
