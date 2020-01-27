Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev: Overarching goal of visit to give new impetus to Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 15:19
ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan attaches great importance to bilateral cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the negotiations with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform reports.

During the bilateral talks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed it was his first visit to the Arab world as the President of Kazakhstan and that, according to the Head of State, shows the country attaches great importance to the cooperation with the UAE.

President Tokayev continued by praising the existing level of successful cooperation between the two nations.

In his words, Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation offers great opportunities since the two nations enjoy genuine friendship, trust and mutual understanding.

«The overarching goal of my visit is to give a new impetus to the cooperation between our countries,» said Tokayev adding that he places special emphasizes on the visit.


