Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.95 eur/kzt 485.43

    rub/kzt 7.72 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future

    26 November 2022, 13:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the areas of foreign policy of the country during his inauguration as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan will carry on with its balanced, constructive foreign policy aimed at protecting the national interests. Mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership with neighboring countries Russia, China, brotherly countries of Central Asia, partners in international groupings are to be given a priority focus,» said the Kazakh President in his inauguration speech.

    According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan will work hard to develop multifaceted cooperation with the US, EU, countries of Asia, Middle East and Caucasus, as well as willing ones.

    «Kazakhstan will be committed to the modern international law and the UN Charter,» said the Kazakh President.

    A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

    During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

    The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies
    Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program
    Civil society has become full-fledged institution – Tokayev
    Kazakhstan embarks on a new era of its development – President
    Popular
    1 UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
    2 OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.52 a barrel Thursday
    3 Kazakh capital to brace for snowstorms, ice slick and low temperatures
    4 COVID incidence up, Rt back over epidemic threshold at 1.04 in Italy
    5 Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years