Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future

26 November 2022, 13:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the areas of foreign policy of the country during his inauguration as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan will carry on with its balanced, constructive foreign policy aimed at protecting the national interests. Mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership with neighboring countries Russia, China, brotherly countries of Central Asia, partners in international groupings are to be given a priority focus,» said the Kazakh President in his inauguration speech.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan will work hard to develop multifaceted cooperation with the US, EU, countries of Asia, Middle East and Caucasus, as well as willing ones.

«Kazakhstan will be committed to the modern international law and the UN Charter,» said the Kazakh President.

A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.


