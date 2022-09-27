Go to the main site
    Tokayev: One-term presidential mandate – step towards democracy

    27 September 2022, 14:35

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Another crucial reform is a one-term presidential mandate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the residents of Turkistan region today.

    «Another crucial reform is a one-term presidential mandate. No country in our region has introduced similar changes. Therefore, I believe that this reform is a bold step towards democracy. Although there are some certain risks, I am absolutely confident that this decision is important for our nation’s bright future,» the Head of State noted.

    «The office of the President should not be occupied by one person for a long period of time. We must be confident in our future and open the path to honest and talented politicians. In whole, people understand the key point of this plan on changing the political system,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
