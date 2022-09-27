Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Tokayev: One-term presidential mandate – step towards democracy
27 September 2022, 14:35

Tokayev: One-term presidential mandate – step towards democracy

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Another crucial reform is a one-term presidential mandate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the residents of Turkistan region today.

«Another crucial reform is a one-term presidential mandate. No country in our region has introduced similar changes. Therefore, I believe that this reform is a bold step towards democracy. Although there are some certain risks, I am absolutely confident that this decision is important for our nation’s bright future,» the Head of State noted.

«The office of the President should not be occupied by one person for a long period of time. We must be confident in our future and open the path to honest and talented politicians. In whole, people understand the key point of this plan on changing the political system,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive