Tokayev offers condolences to Nepali President over plane crash

16 January 2023, 18:52

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, saying that it is with deep sorrow that he received the news of numerous casualties after a passenger plane went down near the city of Pokhara, Nepal, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President expressed condolences to the Nepali Head of State as well as the bereaved families and loved ones of the victims.