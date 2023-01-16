Tokayev offers condolences to Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari over plane crash

16 January 2023, 18:52

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Nepali Head of State Bidya Devi Bhandari, saying he with deep sorrow received the news of numerous casualties after a passenger plane went down near the city of Pokhara, Nepal, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President expressed condolences to the Nepali Head of State as well as the family members and close one of those died.