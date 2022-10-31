Tokayev offers condolences to India’s PM over deadly bridge collapse

31 October 2022, 17:28

Tokayev offers condolences to India’s PM over deadly bridge collapse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev expressed condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the multiple deaths as a result of the tragic accident in Gujarat State.

«I with deep sorrows received the news about the collapse of the pedestrian bridge which led to tragic deaths of people and numerous injuries. I express sincere condolences to the people and government of India as well as sympathy to the family members of those died over the tragic event. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,» reads the letter.