Tokayev offers condolences to Georgian President over deadly road accident

NUR-Sultan. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the Georgian President, Salome Zourabichvili, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

The Kazakh President sent a telegram to the Georgian President offering condolences over the road accident near the highland village of Shatili, Georgia, which took lives of 17 people.

In his telegram, the President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the accident.

Notably, on August 24, a bus carrying tourists fell off a cliff near highland village Shatili, Dusheti Municipality.



