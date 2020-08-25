Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev offers condolences to Georgian President over deadly road accident

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 August 2020, 13:08
Tokayev offers condolences to Georgian President over deadly road accident

NUR-Sultan. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the Georgian President, Salome Zourabichvili, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

The Kazakh President sent a telegram to the Georgian President offering condolences over the road accident near the highland village of Shatili, Georgia, which took lives of 17 people.

In his telegram, the President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the accident.

Notably, on August 24, a bus carrying tourists fell off a cliff near highland village Shatili, Dusheti Municipality.


Road accidents   President of Kazakhstan    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires