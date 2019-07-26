Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev: Nur Otan Party should become open and accessible to citizens

    26 July 2019, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today First DeputyChairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, Kazinform cites the pressservice of Akorda.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev was informed about the current state of the Nur Otan Party and theongoing work to improve the mechanisms of interaction with government bodiesand ensure collaboration with the Presidential Administration.

    BauyrzhanBaibek reported on the results of his visits to regions, the Party’s activitiesto step up the work with the primary party organizations and the process of purgingthe Party. He also informed the President about the termination of functioning of the NationalCoalition of Democratic Forces and the plans for the Party’s institutional involvementin the work of the National Council of Public Confidence.

    The Head ofState stressed the importance of enhancing public feedback. The Presidentcalled on the Nur Otan Party members to be more actively involved in the lifeof the country, to be closer to the people.

    «The Party shouldbecome open and accessible to citizens, effectivelyguard the interests of people, timely revealing people’s demands and making thegovernment authorities aware of them. The Party’s public reception officeshand-in-hand with the Presidential virtual reception office should be a realmechanism for tackling problems of people,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    3 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    4 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    5 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed