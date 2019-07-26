Tokayev: Nur Otan Party should become open and accessible to citizens

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today First DeputyChairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, Kazinform cites the pressservice of Akorda.

Kassym-JomartTokayev was informed about the current state of the Nur Otan Party and theongoing work to improve the mechanisms of interaction with government bodiesand ensure collaboration with the Presidential Administration.

BauyrzhanBaibek reported on the results of his visits to regions, the Party’s activitiesto step up the work with the primary party organizations and the process of purgingthe Party. He also informed the President about the termination of functioning of the NationalCoalition of Democratic Forces and the plans for the Party’s institutional involvementin the work of the National Council of Public Confidence.

The Head ofState stressed the importance of enhancing public feedback. The Presidentcalled on the Nur Otan Party members to be more actively involved in the lifeof the country, to be closer to the people.

«The Party shouldbecome open and accessible to citizens, effectivelyguard the interests of people, timely revealing people’s demands and making thegovernment authorities aware of them. The Party’s public reception officeshand-in-hand with the Presidential virtual reception office should be a realmechanism for tackling problems of people,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined.