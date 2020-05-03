Tokayev, Mirziyoyev discuss consequences of dam burst in Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the conversation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended Uzbekistan's efforts to eliminate the consequences of burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region, and reaffirmed his readiness to help the Uzbek people in the spirit of brotherhood and traditional good-neighborliness.

Thanking Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his support, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted with regret that the disaster also affected a number of areas in the south of Kazakhstan. The Uzbek leader expressed his intention to take joint measures to quickly restore the areas affected by flooding.

In order to promptly resolve all issues that arise, the presidents stressed the importance of coordinated work at the government level of the two countries.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the effective and coordinated actions of both sides in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to which it was possible to prevent the uncontrolled spread of infection.

In this regard, the parties focused on the need to intensify bilateral cooperation to prevent the negative impact of the pandemic on trade and economic relations between the two countries. In particular, an agreement was reached to establish joint ventures in agriculture, mechanical engineering, light industry and other areas in order to increase export potential.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Kazakh side and held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.



