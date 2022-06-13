Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev meets with Yildirim Holding CEO Robert Yüksel Yildirim

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2022, 18:43
Tokayev meets with Yildirim Holding CEO Robert Yüksel Yildirim

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Robert Yüksel Yildirim, the CEO and President of the Group of Companies Yildirim Holding, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the prospects for carrying out a number of joint investment projects in the chemical industry in Kazakhstan.

Robert Yüksel Yildirim informed the Kazakh Head of State about the construction of a plant to produce soda ash in Sarysu district, Zhambyl region, worth $400mln.

In addition, the Turkish businessman talked about the implementation of an investment project for the development and production of chromium concentrate at the Voskhod deposit in Aktobe region, as well as joint work with Kazgeology to develop solid minerals in regions of the country.

Following the meeting, Tokayev noted the importance to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkey and expressed support for the investment activity of the companies in Kazakhstan.


Investment projects    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty