Tokayev meets with Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Ma Xingrui

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Ma Xingrui, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the promotion of cross-regional cooperation taking into account Kazakhstan and Xinjiang’s successful interaction in many areas such as industry, transport, logistics, agriculture, and tourism.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President said that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the strengthening of all-round cooperation with China in a spirit of strategic partnership and eternal friendship. Tokayev noted that the two countries have an active and trust-based political dialogue at all levels and called China as one of the key trade partners of Kazakhstan.

«I’d like to note that the visit of Chinese Chairman Mr. Xi Jinping last October was a success. This was the first post-COVID visit. The key agreements were reached. The governments of the two countries, heads of the respective regions now face the task of successful realization of these agreements reached at the highest level,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

For his part, Ma Xingrui thanked the Kazakh President for the hospitality and conveyed greetings from Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

«The main purpose of my visit is precisely to realize the key strategic agreements reached between Chairman Xi Jinping and You. As the Chinese region, we’re responsible for its ties on the western direction. Kazakhstan is a priority direction of mutual cooperation as Kazakhstan-China cooperation is maintained through Xinjiang,» said Ma Xingrui.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State stressed that the visit of the Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary to Kazakhstan will give a significant impetus to the further deepening of cross-regional cooperation as well as concrete content to it.

Tokayev also expressed congratulations to Xi Jinping for his reelection as the Chairman and wished success.



