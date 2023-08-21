Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ

    21 August 2023, 18:39

    HANOI. KAZINFORM – During a talk with Vương Đình Huệ, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan attaches great attention to the further development of all-round cooperation of the two countries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President stressed that as part of the bilateral agenda he attaches great attention to the development of interparliamentary ties with Vietnam and proposed to step up mutual visits of representatives of legislative bodies.

    Vương Đình Huệ supported the proposal of Tokayev to strengthen cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

    «Your visit fully reflects the feeling of commitment to the strengthening of friendship between our countries. Your visit marks a significant step towards and gives an additional impetus to the traditional multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan. We’re well aware of your rich experience in the parliamentary activity, which is useful for stregthening of cooperation between our legislative bodies,» said the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

