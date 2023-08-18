Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with Vice President of National Science Academy Askar Dzhumadildayev

    18 August 2023, 19:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Askar Dzhumadildayev told the President about the activity of the National Academy of Sciences in the past three months and shared his proposals to promote domestic science, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the academician expressed his view on the transition of the Kazakh language into Latin graphics. The Head of State noted that all the proposals made by the scientist will be considered and that corresponding instructions will be given to the Government.

    According to Tokayev, the scientific and academic community needs to contribute to the establishment of fundamental scientific centers of natural science, engineering and technology direction, improvement of research works, provide science-based recommendations regarding the social and economic development of the country.

    Kazakh Head of State Tokayev highlighted the high authority of Askar Dzhumadildayev in the society, wishing his success in his responsible post at the Academy.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

