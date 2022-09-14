Tokayev meets with Vice Chair of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed the issues of deepening the global dialogue of religion and culture.

The President thanked the guest for active participation in the work of the forum and noted the importance of preserving the traditional foundations of the society. Tokayev expressed confidence that this is achievable for all confessions that constantly strengthen the faith and spirituality of people.

For his part, Malcolm Hoenlein noted that relevance of holding the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional religions and contribution the forum makes to the promotion of interreligious accord.

Photo: akorda.kz