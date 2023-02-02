Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with Veterans Organization Chairman Baktykozha Izmukhambetov

    2 February 2023, 17:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Baktykozha Izmukhambetov, Chairman of the Organization of Veterans, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the President was briefed on the results of the work of the Organization of Veterans in 2022 and the plans for the upcoming period.

    According to Izmukhambetov, the Organization takes an active part in implementing the reforms initiated by the Head of State.

    He suggested a number of proposals regarding prospects for the country’s social and economic development.


