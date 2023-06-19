Tokayev meets with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva to discuss the current issues of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in the context of the development of interparliamentary ties and giving additional impetus to the interstate relations, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Welcoming Tanzila Norbaeva, Tokayev thanked her for support and active participation in the important initiative – the Dialogue of women of the Central Asian countries held in Astana today.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed confidence that the outcomes of the first meeting of this platform will step up the intraregional cooperation and enable to find long-term solutions in the area of gender equality and sustainable development in Central Asia.

The President noted that the visit to the Senate Chairwoman demonstrates the special nature of bilateral cooperation and fully corresponds to the level of strategic partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

«It is encouraging that coherent work is underway not only at the governmental level, but also interparliamentary diplomacy actively develops. Therefore, I welcome the holding of the second Interparliamentary Forum in Samarkand next year,» said Tokayev.

For her part, Norbaeva thanked for the warm welcome and conveyed words of welcome from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

«We commend the large-scale reforms underway under your leadership in Kazakhstan. I congratulate you on the holding of large-scale events contributing to the political modernization of the entire system of Kazakhstan. Your country is on the right track and the people actively support the reforms you undertake,» said Tanzila Norbaeva.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of Stated conveyed warm greetings and kind wishes to the Uzbek leader.