Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

3 March 2023, 19:38
Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Photo: akorda.kz

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had an informal meeting in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders focused on the current state of and prospects for strengthening allied relations between the countries in a spirit of mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness.

The agreements reached during Kazakh President Tokayev’s 2022 visit to Tashkent were discussed as well.

Special attention was attached to trade and economic cooperation, in particular, prospects for increasing mutual trade, investment promotion, as well as development of cooperatives in the field of industry, energy, agriculture, and transport and logistics.

The two also shared views on current issues of regional agenda.

Теги:
