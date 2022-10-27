Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    27 October 2022, 20:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev abd Mirziyoyev discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership.

    The interlocutors also exchanged views following the results of the meeting between the Heads of the Central Asian States and President of the European Council Charles Michel. The Kazakh Head of State thanked the Uzbek leader for the participation in the meeting and insightful speech.

    In his part, Mirziyoyev commended the meeting and thanked the Kazakh President for holding it. He stressed that the meeting’s participants were able to discuss the most current issues of the region and the way to address them.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan Central Asia EU
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
    President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
    Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
    Presidential candidate Nurlan Auyesbayev meets with residents of Zhanaozen
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays