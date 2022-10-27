Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev abd Mirziyoyev discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership.

The interlocutors also exchanged views following the results of the meeting between the Heads of the Central Asian States and President of the European Council Charles Michel. The Kazakh Head of State thanked the Uzbek leader for the participation in the meeting and insightful speech.

In his part, Mirziyoyev commended the meeting and thanked the Kazakh President for holding it. He stressed that the meeting’s participants were able to discuss the most current issues of the region and the way to address them.

Photo: akorda.kz



