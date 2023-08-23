Tokayev meets with US Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Welcoming the Senator, the Kazakh Head of State noted that his visit is a great opportunity for a substantive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The US is our strategic partner in strengthening global security, nuclear non-proliferation, economic sustainability, and promotion of diplomatic values. I believe that we’ve managed to achieve a lot, however, we need to move on to strengthen mutual cooperation in areas of mutual interest,» said the Kazakh President.

During the talk, Tokayev expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden for inviting to the 1st CA-US Leaders Summit to be held in C5+1 format within the General Assembly of the United Nations this September.