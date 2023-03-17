Tokayev meets with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Greeting Volker Türk, Kazakh President Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Head of State stated the readiness of the country to establish close ties and exchange information on human rights.

The Kazakh Head of State said that Kazakhstan had ratified all the major UN conventions and protocols as well as that working mechanisms for active interaction in the field of human rights had been created.

Tokayev told Türk about the reforms underway in the country. According to him, the social and political modernization realized as part of the Strong Kazakhstan – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government principle found support among the Kazakhstani people during the national referendum and presidential elections held last year.

For his part, Volker Türk thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and commended the level of cooperation of the Organization with the Kazakh authorities on human rights issues.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights noted the timeliness of the transformations initiated by the President in the social and political life.

«I’ve followed developments in your country over the past year. From our point of view, it is very important that human rights protection forms an integral part of the reforms as the country’s future is at stake. We believe that the future of each country should be based on the fundamental principles the UN and the entire world rest on. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which are to be viewed as an opportunity to overcome the differences existing in the world,» said Türk.