Tokayev meets with UN First Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, who arrived in Kazakhstan as part of a tour to Central Asia, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. Particular attention was paid to joint efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, the fight against climate change, tackling the pandemic, and ensuring the gender equality and human rights.

Welcoming Amina Mohammed, the Head of State congratulated her on recent re-election and noted that her visit coincided with a pivotal moment Kazakhstan’s national history - a nationwide referendum, the outcome of which allows us to embark at full speed and vigour on building a New Kazakhstan.

The President noted that the United Nations remains a bulwark of multilateralism and international diplomacy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to further comprehensive strengthening of cooperation with the UN and its agenda on addressing global issues.

Kazakhstan’s leader also welcomed the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to convene a «Summit of the Future» to develop a new agenda for peace and global security in 2023.

Given the current challenges of our time, President Tokayev stressed the importance of taking urgent and ambitious actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, the President spoke about Kazakhstan's efforts to ensure food security and the provision of humanitarian assistance to countries in need.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also commended Amina Mohammed’s leadership in the implementation of the regional segment of the SpotLight Initiative for Central Asia and Afghanistan, aimed at eradicating all forms of gender-based violence.

In turn, Amina Mohammed conveyed warm greetings and sincere wishes of the UN Secretary General António Guterres to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. She also welcomed the large-scale reforms being carried out under President Tokayev’s leadership and congratulated him on the successful holding of the referendum.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General praised the level of the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and the UN over the 30 years.

The two also touched upon the Afghan issue during the meeting. Amina Mohammed stressed the particular importance of intensifying international efforts to address the problems related Afghanistan’s socio-economic reconstruction.