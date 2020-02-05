Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev meets with Thomas Helm of Konrad Adenauer Foundation

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2020, 17:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, received Thomas Helm, Director of the Representative Office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, Thomas Helm informed the President on the main activities of the Fund in Kazakhstan, including the implementation of current projects and prospects for further effective cooperation with our country.

He also shared his vision on the development of digitalization, energy, dual education, media, and local government in Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev told Thomas Helm about the results of his recent visit to Germany, stressing that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with this country.


