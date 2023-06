ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Wael Sawan, Chief Executive Officer at Shell PLC, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed about the projects carried out by the company in the energy and petrochemical industry. Prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the company in the oil and gas sector were also discussed.