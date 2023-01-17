Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with, member Ruling Family of Abu Dhabi, UAE business leader, shareholder of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Akorda reports.

Tokayev pointed out that the UAE is a leading economic and trade partner of Kazakhstan in the region. According to him, agreements were reached to further strengthen trade and economic and investment cooperation as well as important agreements were signed during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

As the Kazakh President said, the Joint Declaration on creation of strategic investment projects signed between the governments of the two countries will give strong impetus to the strengthening of bilateral partnership.

The Head of State invited the Group of Companies of Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan to carry out projects under the adopted declaration, stressing the priority of investment interaction.

For his part, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed shared his plans on investing in projects in Kazakhstan.





Photo: akorda.kz