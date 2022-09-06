Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev meets with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2022, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the information on preparations for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held on September 14-15, 2022, in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Kazakh Senate Chairman, Head of the Secretariat of the Congress Maulen Ashimbayev informed that the interreligious forum is to bring together over 100 delegations from up to 50 countries. Papa Francis, Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb, and other religious leaders are to attend it.

Within the Congress, it is planned to adopt a declaration to reflect the position of the forum’s participants on the enhancement of inter-civilization and interreligious interaction as well as the current issues of global development.

The President noted the high importance of holding the Congress in the current circumstances. He highlighted the significance to promote the culture of global dialogue and Kazakhstan’s part in the process.

The Head of State was also informed about the plans of the Senate’s work in the upcoming period.


