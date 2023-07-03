Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with ‘Samruk Kazyna’ NWF Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov

    3 July 2023, 18:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of ‘Samruk Kazyna’ National Welfare Fund Nurlan Zhakupov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting discussed the prospects of further development of 'Samruk Kazyna.'

    The Head of State was briefed about the approaches to increasing the value of assets of the Group of the Fund, including greater efficiency of the portfolio companies through corporate management, realization of the ‘Tariff in exchange for investments’ program, SME support, import-substitution through transparent procurement, as well as investments together with foreign partners.

    Tokayev was also informed about the results of the Fund’s activity expected as well as the implementation of the priority privatization projects and programs.

    Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific tasks, including the joint realization of investment projects, as well as improvement of the efficiency of the work of the Fund’s Group of Companies.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

