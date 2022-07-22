Tokayev meets with QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the financial and economic activity of QazaqGaz for H1 of 2022 as well as the implementation of his tasks to meet domestic demand for commodity gas, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was informed about the urgent measures taken by the company which prevented a deficiency of commodity gas in the domestic market.

According to Zharkeshov, domestic demand for commodity gas is fully met. QazaqGaz has started constructing a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1bn cubic meters. Works are ongoing to expand the resource base through new gas exploration and development projects. In addition, the 2022/26 Comprehensive Gas Sector Development Plan is in place.

The Head of State was briefed about the conducting of a complex audit of the company's activity. An international technical audit of the gas transport system of Kazakhstan is underway. As a result of the optimization process of the company's spending, KZT9bn has been saved since the beginning of 2022.

The Chairman also reported that works are underway to reduce the list of required documents on the technical conditions for gas connection.

A set of measures for a socially fair reform of pricing has been developed and is under consideration.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions, including steeping up gasification.





Photo: akorda.kz







