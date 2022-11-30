Tokayev meets with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann

PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in France for an official visit, held a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President the successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OECD.

«At yesterday’s meeting with President Emmanuel Macron our position on many aspects of bilateral cooperation was once again reiterated as well as important documents were signed. I also want to note that the cooperation with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has always been a priority for Kazakhstan. We’d like to maintain the ties with Your Organization as well as are grateful for your recommendations and proposals on the economic development of our country,» said the President.

Throughout the years of cooperation, Kazakhstan has signed 42 legal documents with the Organization, been taking part in 37 working bodies of the OECD, as well as been an active member in some sectorial documents.

Moreover, Kazakhstan actively takes part in the OECD regional initiatives on increasing the competitiveness of Eurasian countries, combat against corruption, as well as green economy development. The Head of State believes that the expansion of joint initiatives within the signed memorandum of understanding between the Kazakh government and OECD will be a key step towards further cooperation.

Mathias Cormann praised the productive cooperation with Kazakhstan. Following the meeting, the Protocol to make changes to the memorandum of mutual understanding was signed. The Kazakh President also made a memorable entry in the Book of Honored Guests of the Organization.





Фото: akorda.kz



