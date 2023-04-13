Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin. The President was informed about the results of trade development in 2022, the measures the government takes to stabilize the prices and to provide Kazakhstanis with the whole range of domestic food products, as well as the proposals to develop agriculture, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover stood at 134.4bn US dollars last year, up 32.1%. Trade in services rose by 26.3% to 12.3 billion US dollars. The country reported the growth in trade with all of its trade partners.

Processed products exports hit a record high of $26.5bn. The range of high-level processed export goods and the geography of exports expanded.

Tokayev was briefed about the current state of domestic production of essential foods. The country fully meets the citizens’ needs in 10 types of food-stuffs out of 19, ensures the citizens’ needs in six foods by 80-98%, and in three foods by 50-68%. Kazakhstan is set to compile a pool of promising major agricultural projects in the next few years in order to reduce its dependence on imports.

In conclusion, the President tasked to step up the work on the stabilization of prices for essential foods and ramp up the development of agriculture, as well as actively promote export of Kazakhstani higher value-added goods.



