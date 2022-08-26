Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with members of Ulttyq Qurultay

    26 August 2022 17:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received members of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) under the President Serik Akylbai and Sergei Khudyakov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During a meeting with Serik Akylbai, the Chairman of the Republican Public Association «Kazakhstan Union of Lawyers», the prospects for the development of the legal system in Kazakhstan were discussed. Akylbai made a number of proposals aimed at increasing legal literacy of the citizens as part of the reforms.

    While meeting with the member of the Public Council of North Kazakhstan region, director of the public institution «Local Governance Development Institute» Sergei Khudyakov, the proposals regarding further improvement of the housing policy and local governance were considered. Khudyakov also shared his vision for promoting society consolidation.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

