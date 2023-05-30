Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with Majilis Chairman Koshanov

    30 May 2023, 15:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the work of the lower chamber of parliament of the 8th convocation, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

    In particular, the Majilis has worked on 75 draft laws, adopting and submitting 14 to the Senate, since the session began. Draft laws on online platforms, return of illegally acquired assets, realization of the National fund for children, public control, improvement of housing relations are being considered by the deputies.

    Majilis speaker Yerlan Koshanov talked about greater work with voters, with receptions of citizens and themed and visiting committee meetings are now held on a regular basis, acute problems facing the population are actively raised in deputy inquiries.

    The President was informed about the preparation for a hearing of reports of the Government and the Supreme Audit Chamber on the implementation of the republican budget for 2022.

    According to the Majilis speaker, the Majilis is preparing to hold the first meeting of the Dialogue of Women of the Central Asia under the auspices of the UN in June this year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

