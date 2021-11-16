Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev meets with Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2021, 14:47
Tokayev meets with Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the implementation of a number of joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In particular, Tokayev was informed about the signing of the agreement on general principles for the large project «Kalamkas-Sea» in Kazakhstan’s section of the Caspian Sea as well as the development of the Khvalynskoye oilfield.

The Kazakh President welcomed the course the partnership between Kazakhstan and Lukoil develops.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan    Oil & Gas  
