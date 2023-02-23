Tokayev meets with Kazakhtelecom Board Chairman Kuanyshbek Yessekeev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom Kuanyshbek Yessekeev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was presented with information about the Group of Companies Kazakhtelecom's performance in 2022 as well as the promising projects slated for implementation.

According to Yessekeev, the company demonstrated growth in the main financial and economic performance paving the way for implementing a number of large-scale projects, including building a 5G network by Russia's consortium MTC and Kcell. Kazakhtelecom subsidiaries are set to roll out more than seven thousand base stations across the country before 2027. 486 stations are to be launched in the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent this year.

Tokayev was briefed on the ongoing work on the international project for building a fiber-optic line across the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan in cooperation with AzerTelecom.

This year projects to further ensure villages' access to the internet, switch Kazakhstani users from the old ADSL to the new optical data transmission technology, as well as provide residents of multi-story buildings the high-speed GPON internet are slated for implementation.

Following the meeting, the Head of State stressed the importance of timely and qualitative realization of the planned projects both for the people and the economy.

In addition, the Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions regarding the further development of telecommunication networks in cities and villages, as well as the enhancement of network infrastructure in international data traffic to increase Kazakhstan's transit potential.

Photo: akorda.kz



