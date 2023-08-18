Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy discussed the issues of development of domestic cinematography and culture, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Satybaldy told the President about the problematic issues in the work of Kazakhfilm and made his proposals to increase the status of film studio.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhfilm raised many outstanding representatives of cinema at the time.

He pointed to the importance of comprehensive and consistent resolution of the accumulated problems in the sector by joining efforts of professional figures of cinema and creative potential of representatives of national intelligentsia, civil society, and older and younger generations. As the President believes that in general film production needs to be viewed as the separate sector of creative industry.

The Head of State noted that the issues of further development of domestic cinematography will be under special control.