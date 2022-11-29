Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial

PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Thierry de Montbrial, founder and president of the French Institute for International Relations (IFRI), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

During the meeting, Tokayev pointed out that he knows well Thierry de Montbrial as an authoritative politician, scholar as well as he is well aware of the high reputation of the French Institute for International Relations as one of the influential analytical centers in Europe.

An exchange of views on the current geopolitical issues and prospects how the situation in the world would unfold took place.



Photo: akorda.kz