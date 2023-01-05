Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.93 eur/kzt 494.91

    rub/kzt 6.53 cny/kzt 67.8
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

    5 January 2023, 18:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting discussed the new responsibilities of the Human Rights Ombudsman under the constitutional reform to ensure the rights of citizens by appealing to the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court as well as by interacting with the General Prosecutor’s Office.

    The President emphasized the importance of adopting effective measures by the judiciary and law enforcement bodies to enhance the constitutional guarantees of the citizens in the criminal justice and execution of sentence.

    In conclusion, Tokayev pointed to the tasks aimed at developing the ombudsman institution and strengthening its capacity as a priority. He gave a number of instructions aimed at further strengthening of constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Human rights President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
    Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
    Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
    Smailov holds 1st meeting of presidential election program implementation headquarters
    Popular
    1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
    3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
    4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
    5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan