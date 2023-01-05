Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

5 January 2023, 18:39
Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed the new responsibilities of the Human Rights Ombudsman under the constitutional reform to ensure the rights of citizens by appealing to the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court as well as by interacting with the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The President emphasized the importance of adopting effective measures by the judiciary and law enforcement bodies to enhance the constitutional guarantees of the citizens in the criminal justice and execution of sentence.

In conclusion, Tokayev pointed to the tasks aimed at developing the ombudsman institution and strengthening its capacity as a priority. He gave a number of instructions aimed at further strengthening of constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights.


Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Kazakhstan records surge in COVID cases since last November
5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight
Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan
Science financing doubles in Kazakhstan since 2019
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Kazakhstan increases science funding
News Partner
Popular
1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

News