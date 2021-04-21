Go to the main site
    Tokayev meets with Head of Blockchain Technology Association Islambek Salzhanov

    21 April 2021, 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Head of the Association of Blockchain Technology Islambek Salzhanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev was briefed on the development of blockchain technologies in the country.

    Salzhanov informed the President on the implementation of specific projects as well as the joint work with the Government to create favorable conditions for attracting international companies and investors to the sector, which, according to him, will allow for creating many jobs. The Head of the Kazakhstan Association of Blockchain Technologies also added that tailoring tax policy measures will ensure addition revenues to the budget.

    The President stressed that the State views new technologies as a priority area in the economy’s development.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Technology Kazakhstan
