Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev meets with Great Patriotic War veteran Ivan Gapich

    9 March 2023, 19:04

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a conversation with 100-year-old war veteran Ivan Gapich and 96-year-old local historian Zhaisan Akbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev paid a visit to the home of Great Patriotic War veteran Ivan Gapich and congratulated the latter on his 100th birthday anniversary. The Kazakh Head of State noted that the veteran’s life path is the example of serving to the people, selfless work, and patriotism.

    «… We have great respect for those who was on the frontline, went though war. After the war, you worked in the prosecutor’s office and made a huge contribution to the strengthening and development of our State,» said the President to the veteran, expressing his gratitude.

    Born in 1923 in Akmola region, Ivan Gapich took part in the liberation of Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Ukraine.

    Tokayev also talked with 96-year-old local historian, culture worker Zhaisan Akbayev.

    «Your long career can be an example for many people. You worked across party lines, in government bodies. You contributed greatly to the development of domestic culture. I wish strong health and well-being to you and your family,» said the Head of State.

    On their part, war veteran Ivan Gapich and labor veteran Zhaisan Akbayev thanked the Kazakh President for the care and support.

    Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana
    Astana Opera: Stars are lit here
    Astana Opera to hold a concert on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day
    Govt set to ban synthetic food in Italy
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap