Tokayev meets with Great Patriotic War veteran Ivan Gapich

URALSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a conversation with 100-year-old war veteran Ivan Gapich and 96-year-old local historian Zhaisan Akbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev paid a visit to the home of Great Patriotic War veteran Ivan Gapich and congratulated the latter on his 100th birthday anniversary. The Kazakh Head of State noted that the veteran’s life path is the example of serving to the people, selfless work, and patriotism.

«… We have great respect for those who was on the frontline, went though war. After the war, you worked in the prosecutor’s office and made a huge contribution to the strengthening and development of our State,» said the President to the veteran, expressing his gratitude.

Born in 1923 in Akmola region, Ivan Gapich took part in the liberation of Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Ukraine.

Tokayev also talked with 96-year-old local historian, culture worker Zhaisan Akbayev.

«Your long career can be an example for many people. You worked across party lines, in government bodies. You contributed greatly to the development of domestic culture. I wish strong health and well-being to you and your family,» said the Head of State.

On their part, war veteran Ivan Gapich and labor veteran Zhaisan Akbayev thanked the Kazakh President for the care and support.

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit.