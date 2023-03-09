Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev meets with Great Patriotic War veteran Ivan Gapich

9 March 2023, 19:04
Tokayev meets with Great Patriotic War veteran Ivan Gapich Photo: akorda.kz

URALSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a conversation with 100-year-old war veteran Ivan Gapich and 96-year-old local historian Zhaisan Akbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev paid a visit to the home of Great Patriotic War veteran Ivan Gapich and congratulated the latter on his 100th birthday anniversary. The Kazakh Head of State noted that the veteran’s life path is the example of serving to the people, selfless work, and patriotism.

«… We have great respect for those who was on the frontline, went though war. After the war, you worked in the prosecutor’s office and made a huge contribution to the strengthening and development of our State,» said the President to the veteran, expressing his gratitude.

photo

Born in 1923 in Akmola region, Ivan Gapich took part in the liberation of Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Ukraine.

Tokayev also talked with 96-year-old local historian, culture worker Zhaisan Akbayev.

«Your long career can be an example for many people. You worked across party lines, in government bodies. You contributed greatly to the development of domestic culture. I wish strong health and well-being to you and your family,» said the Head of State.

photo

On their part, war veteran Ivan Gapich and labor veteran Zhaisan Akbayev thanked the Kazakh President for the care and support.

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit.

photo


Related news
Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana
Astana Opera: Stars are lit here
Astana Opera to hold a concert on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day
Теги:
Read also
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana
Kazakh Interior Minister named
Astana Opera: Stars are lit here
Diplomatic advisor to French President Isabelle Dumont to visit Kazakhstan
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Astana Opera to hold a concert on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News