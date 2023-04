Tokayev meets with Gazprom Board Chairman Alexey Miller

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Alexey Miller, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the promising areas of cooperation in the field of energy were discussed.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of new joint projects in the gas sector.