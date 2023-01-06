Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, during which he heard a report of the Agency’s work for 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed that the Agency conducts systemic work to minimize the involvement of business in criminal proceedings. Over the past four years, the number of registered cases has been reduced by more than two times.

According to Elimanov, the operation of over a thousand sham firms promoting tax evasion by issuing fictitious invoices has been stopped. 110 illegal gambling establishments, 44 underground shops producing illegal alcoholic beverages. Have been liquidated.

The President was informed on the realization of his tasks to eliminate financial pyramids. Over the reporting period, 13 thousand websites and accounts containing advertising of financial fraudsters have been blocked. 29 financial pyramids were eliminated, and KZT8.3bn were paid in compensation to those affected by financial pyramids. Measures were taken to return assets worth over KZT300bn.

Tokayev was also briefed that under the Agency’s coordination the national anti-money laundering system was reformed, bringing the current legislation to the FATF international standard even closer.

In conclusion, the head of State instructed to continue the work on eliminating financial pyramids, fraudulent schemes, as well as to enhance measures to protect honest business and combat financial and economic offences.

