Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev meets with European Council President Charles Michel

    2 June 2023, 15:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Charles Michel took place within the Central Asia – European Union Summit, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Greeting Charles Michel, President of Kazakhstan Tokayev noted as a priority the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The agreement on the expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU marked a new stage in deepening the interaction. The EU is the leading trade partner and major investor in the Kazakh economy.

    For his part, the President of the European Council highly commended the growing dynamics of cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan, noting the importance of joint efforts to further promote interaction.

    In addition, an exchange of views on issues of global and regional agenda took place.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Central Asia EU
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future